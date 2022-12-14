Chennai: Sons and daughters entering their father's shoes, especially in politics, is nothing unusual and the Dravidian model of succession has been perfected and normalised in Tamil Nadu. Most parties, barring the Left and the BJP, which are marginal players, have been smitten by this. Yet, the elevation of Udhayanidhi as a minister has provoked a debate on family rule with apologists coming to the defence of the DMK and critics deriding it.

Udhayanidhi's induction into the cabinet was on expected lines and a clear indication of the succession line in the DMK. The party is firmly in the grip of the family and no one should entertain any doubt about it. Senior leaders have already fallen in line and there is not even a murmur in the party. While the late patriarch M Karunanidhi had kept his son MK Stalin waiting to make him a minister, Udhayanidhi had entered the cabinet at the young age of 45.

Supporters of DMK, citing the examples of Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, see no harm in the party leadership firmly entrenched in the hands of the first family. But, Udhayanidhi himself has admitted that that criticism of dynastic rule will be there and that he could dispel that with his performance.

"It was there when I was appointed as the party's Youth Wing Secretary and later as an MLA. It will continue to be there and can't be wished away. My performance alone can be a fitting response to that. My shortcomings could be pointed out and I will rectify them,” he told the media after assuming office adding that “his current film “Mamannan” (Emperor) would be the last celluloid project for him.”

Within the DMK itself there are powerful regional satraps who have ensured that their family holds forte in their turf. Ministers PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, Thangam Thennarasu, Geetha Jeevan are wards of DMK veterans. Further, party satraps from Vellore and PWD minister Durai Murugan, Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy, senior leader Arcot N Veerasamy have their sons as Lok Sabha MPs.

Another MP, Kanimozhi NVN Somu is the daughter of former Union Minister NVN Somu. Former Union Minister TR Baalu's son is a legislator. This list is long. The principal opposition AIADMK is no exception. Former Deputy CM, O Panneerselvam's son OP Raveendranath is the lone Lok Sabha MP from the party.

Former minister D Jayakumar's son had been an MP of south Chennai. Jayalalithaa's confidant VK Sasikala's nephew, TTV Dhinakaran, had been a Rajya Sabha MP. The Congress too is not lagging behind. Former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti is an MP and he has made known his intentions to head the TNCC.

Another MP, Vishnu Prasad, is the son of a former TNCC chief. The sitting MP of Kanniyakumari Vijay Vasanth is the son of late MP H Vasantha Kumar. Another former TNCC president, Su Thirunavukkarasar had ensured that his son is now a legislator. It is the case with smaller parties as well.

The OBC Vanniyar-dominant PMK remains a family fiefdom with party founder S Ramadoss handing over the reins to his son Anbumani Ramadoss. In the MDMK of Vaiko, his son has assumed the role of the de facto chief. The DMDK of actor-turned-politician Vijayakant is no different. Following his indisposition, his wife Premalatha has taken charge.

Some analysts are of the opinion that the induction of Udhayanidhi would bring in responsibility and accountability along with power. “Though family rule is an anathema to democracy, the Karunanidhi family has a responsibility to the party since it has benefited a lot and owes a lot to the DMK. With the party firmly in the grip of the family which has not allowed any talent to blossom even within the extended Karunanidhi clan, this is a choreographed one and nothing to be surprised at,” explains R Thirunavukkarasu, teaching sociology at the University of Hyderabad.

“But, how far catapulting someone to the top would help the DMK in the long run is an open question,” he added. As an aside, the swearing-in of Udhayanidhi took place between 9.30 am, an auspicious time, and the detractors of the DMK were quick to question the party's adherence to rationalism. Responding to this criticism, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, “Our credo is 'Humanity is one and so is the Divine'. Equality is the guiding principle of our party. The time was not chosen by the party but given by the Governor.”