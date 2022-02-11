Chennai: Two rare male squirrel monkeys have been stolen at the Vandalur zoo in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai, said officials on Friday.

The rare animals were seized at Chennai Airport from South Africa Smugglers in 2018 and later, shifted to the Vandalur Zoo, one of the largest in the country. However, the rare species were stolen from the zoo a couple of days ago by some unknown miscreants with the staff coming to know about the theft by the broken iron fence enclosing the premises, an official said.

The theft is believed to have taken place in the first few days of the zoo's recent reopening after the COVID-19 lockdown in the state when people were allowed into the premises while following SOPs. Actually, the zoo is home to many rare species of animals and birds.

After the theft, the zoo staff informed wildlife officials who in turn reported the theft to the Ottery police station prompting police to file a case. Police have also examined CCTV footage of the zoo of the day on which the the theft is suspected to have taken place even as a search has also been launched to nab the culprits.

The squirrel monkey is a rare species and is believed to cost a hefty amount in the black market.

