Chennai: Authorities at the Chennai International Airport on Monday held a man with two rare baby monkeys smuggled from Thailand, officials said. The man was later released on bail. As per officials, the two Sooty Mangabey and Collared Mangabey baby monkeys were rescued and are being sent back to Thailand.

As per an official, after the accused landed at the Chennai International Airport from Bangkok, the Customs officials detected the Sooty Mangabey and Collared Mangabey baby monkeys in the check in luggage of the accused. As per the Customs officials, the accused had concealed the baby monkeys in two plastic baskets.

Later, the baby monkeys having a West African origin were rescued under the Customs Act, 1962 and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. A Customs official said that the animals will be sent back to Thailand. The accused passenger was arrested in the case, but was later released on bail. As per officials, the accused passenger hails from Sivagangai district and he travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa.

It can be recalled that a similar smuggling bid was foiled at the Chennai airport in December last year. On December 8, Customs officials seized two rare Saharan foxes during a check. The accused passenger was carrying the foxes in a big plastic basket from a Thai Airlines flight from Bangkok. The foxes were later deported to Thailand.

The passenger had told the investigators that the foxes are considered to be very lucky and the foxes cost lakhs “but I bought these two foxes from the desert area at very reasonable rates."