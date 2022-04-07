Chennai: A witness in the case against TTV Dhinakaran, involving allegations of attempts to bribe the Election Commission officials to obtain the AIADMK's two-leaf symbol, has died by suicide. Gopinath, 31, hailing from Tiruverkadu, Sundaracholapuram area next to Chennai, had been working as a lawyer in the Poonamallee court.

According to reports, the deceased had gone to an outhouse opposite his house on Tuesday night claiming to be going to sleep, however, he was found to have died by suicide in the morning by his sister. Thiruverkadu police who reached the spot after receiving the information recovered the body and sent it to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for autopsy. Gopinath's relatives said that he was suffering from depression.

The bribery case involving TTV Dhinakaran dates back to 2017 when he allegedly tried to bribe an EC official through 'conman' Sukesh Chandrasekhar, another alleged associate of Dhinakaran, to get the 'two leaf' logo. The incident took place right after the death of J Jayalalithaa when a factional war broke out in the AIADMK.

The Enforcement Directorate registered a case in this regard and arrested Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Enforcement directorate later added advocate Mohanraj, a senior lawyer from Chennai and a counsel of Dhinakaran in the bribery case, in this case. Gopinath's house was also raided by the enforcement directorate in 2017 as he was working as an associate to Mohanraj.

The enforcement officials had contacted Gopinath on his cell phone and asked him to come to Delhi for interrogation.

