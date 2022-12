Chennai: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Dharma Reddy's son Chandramouli Reddy passed away on Wednesday said Aravindan Selvaraj Co-Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

According to the Kauvery Hospital, "Chandramouli Reddy, son of Dharma Reddy, EO TTD was admitted in Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai on 18th December 2022 following a sudden cardiac arrest."

"He passed away on 21st December 2022 at 8.20 AM despite the best efforts of the multidisciplinary medical and nursing team. As per his previously expressed pledge, eye donation was facilitated. Our deepest sympathies are with his family and friends," it added.