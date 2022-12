Chennai: The condition of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) Dharma Reddy's son Chandramouli Reddy is critical as he suffered a heart attack on Monday, said Aravindan Selvaraj Co-Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. According to the Kauvery Hospital, "Chandramouli Reddy was admitted to our hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday. Immediately, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was immediately performed and was shifted to the Cathlab. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) was initiated and a stent was placed in a completely occluded coronary artery. His condition is stated to be critical and is being looked after by a multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses.