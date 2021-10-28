Kallakurichi: A transwoman Riya (25) got married to Mano (29) at Kallakurichi district Ullunthupettai on October 27. Both are working in Chennai. Following Hindu customs, Mano tied the knot to Riya in Ulundurpettai.

Their parents did not consent to the Mano-Riya marriage. However, the wedding was held with cheer and their friends showered love. The Nadaswaram and Thavil instruments played at the wedding added pomp and vigour to the occasion.

Transgender people from different parts of Tamil Nadu were present on the occasion and extended their greetings to the new couple.

Marriages of transgenders are not an eyebrow-raising matter anymore in Tamil Nadu as many other couples in love have got married in Coimbatore and Thoothukudi districts.

Actually, an officer had refused to register the marriage of a transgender woman in Coimbatore. However, the Madurai branch of the Madras High Court ordered the marriage to be registered.

