Madurai: A man died after he fell into a huge cauldron of boiling porridge in Tamil Nadu's Madurai last week. The mishap took place when Muthukumar A Murugan visited the famous Muthumariamman temple in the Palanganatham area to offer special prayers during the second Friday (June 29) of the Tamil month Aadi.

After the prayers, the devotees prepared porridge for the goddess using the offerings. As Muthukumar and some other devotees were boiling the porridge in around 6 large pots, he started getting convulsions and fell into one of the boiling pots leaving him with grievous burn injuries. Hearing his screams, the people pulled him out and shifted him to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. He died there while undergoing treatment.