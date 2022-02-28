Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, tragedy befell an Indian student, Sakthivel, who was stranded in Ukraine. Twenty-five-year old Sakthivel, a resident of Tamil Nadu, is studying medicine in the Mujail region of Ukraine for the past five years. As the tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated, like many other Indian students Sakthivel was also stuck in the region after the Ukraine airspace was taken over by the Russian soldiers.

Back home in Tamil Nadu's Puttur, the family was worried about the safety of their son. Sakthivel's mother Sasikala was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. Worried about her son, she suddenly fainted on Saturday evening at her house. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

As the news of his mothers' death reached Sakthivel he broke down with grief. Sakthivel's relatives urged the Centre to step up efforts to bring their boy and others, who were stranded in Ukraine, to India at the earliest.

