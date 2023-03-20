Chennai: Replicating the West Bengal project ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ where a financial doll per month was provided to the female head of the families, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced a monthly of assistance scheme of Rs 1000 for eligible women heads of families. The scheme- Magalir Urimai (Women Rights Scheme), announced by State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in the budget 2023-24 on Monday- will come in force from September 15, 2023.

The scheme is expected to benefit a large number of women in the state, with Rs 7,000 crore being allocated for its implementation in the Budget 2023-24. With more than 50 percent female voters, the announcement will definitely consolidate DMK’s vote bank. According to latest election commission data Tamilnadu has 3,04,89,866 male voters and 3,15,43,286 female voters.

The Rs 1,000 assistance for women family heads was one of the key electoral promises made by the DMK ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, and it proved to be a very popular promise. However, the DMK has often been targeted by the main opposition AIADMK for "not implementing" the scheme, and the government had to reiterate on numerous occasions that it would soon be launched.

The scheme's launch date has now been set for September 15, 2023, which also happens to be the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon and DMK founder CN Annadurai. Annadurai was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu between 1967 and 1969, leading the first non-Congress government in the state in post-independent India. The date has a special significance for the DMK and is expected to add to the launch's symbolic value.

The modalities for the scheme's implementation are currently being worked out, and the government is expected to release more details closer to the launch date. The scheme is expected to provide much-needed financial assistance to women who are heads of households and facing financial difficulties. It is also expected to contribute to the overall economic empowerment of women in the state.

DMK President and Chief Minister Stalin had promised to announce the date of the scheme's launch during his campaign for the recently held Erode (East) bypoll. The announcement is expected to be received positively by the people of Tamil Nadu, who have been eagerly awaiting the scheme's implementation. The DMK government's decision to launch the scheme is likely to have a significant impact on the state's politics and social fabric, as it reflects the party's commitment to empowering women and addressing their needs.

The scheme is a replication of a scheme launched by chief minister Mamata Banerjee just before the assembly polls in 2021. The scheme Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme was aimed at providing basic income support to the female heads of the family. Through this scheme, the government provides Rs 500 per month to general category families and Rs 1000 per month to SC/ST families. Nearly 1.6 crore households of West Bengal will benefit from this scheme.