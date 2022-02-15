Tirupur: A 25-year-old youth was beheaded by a gang of snatchers in Tirupur late on Sunday (February 13) night. According to police, Sathish, originally from Kumbakonam, was working in Tirupur. Sathish and his roommate Ranjith, who was from Trichy, were walking on the street around 11 pm on Sunday. Out of nowhere, a gang of snatchers on three motorcycles threatened the duo with knives and sickles and demanded their mobile phones and purses among other things.

Satish tried to resist when they tried to snatch his phone, according to reports. This angered the group of snatchers, who beheaded Sathish with the sickle and took his head with them. Ranjith, on the other hand, managed to escape from the spot, but with severe injuries.

He has been admitted to Tirupur government medical college hospital for treatment while the police recovered Satish's torso and sent it for postmortem. City police Commissioner A G Babu has formed four special teams to nab the killers.