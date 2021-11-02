Chennai: Amid incessant rains in Chennai, a 42-year-old woman police constable was crushed to death after a tree fell over her on Tuesday. The incident happened at 9 am. The police officer Kavitha was posted in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's special cell at the Secretariat building.

Kavitha is survived by her two sons and one daughter. Two other police personnel who stood on the premises, Senthil and Murugan also suffered minor injuries. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin paid homage to the police constable. The state government has declared Rs 25 lakh as relief for Kavitha's family and Rs 5 lakh for injured police personnel.

