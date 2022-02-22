Cuddalore: As counting of votes in Tamil Nadu urban local body polls started on Tuesday morning, counting in 45 wards of Cuddalore Corporation was delayed.

The counting was delayed by about 35 minutes as the key to the room where postal ballots were kept, went missing. The strong room at St. Valanar School in Cuddalore had votes from over 150 booths in the Corporation limits. When officials were prepared to count votes today morning they realised that the strong room key was missing.

After the search for the key ended in vain, officials decided to cut open the lock. Due to this, counting was delayed by 35 minutes.

