Chennai: An image of two western commodes in one bathroom at a newly inaugurated government building in Sriperumbudur Tamil Nadu has gone viral raising questions over the quality of work at the project. The building meant for the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) was inaugurated on Monday by Chief Minister MK Stalin through video conference.

The building has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 1.80 cr. However, the whopping cost of the building was overshadowed by a controversy after an image showing two western commodes fixed side by side at the building went viral on social media. Netizens have questioned the quality of work in the building.

While the contiguous commodes raised questions over the privacy in the washroom, people also questioned whether the CM Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government was hurrying up the project as it was completed “before the deadline”. The latter claim was in fact corroborated by the authorities. SIPCOT Project Officer Kavitha said, "The work in this office has not been completed yet, and two western toilets will be completed as two toilets by putting a barrier between them."

It can be recalled that a similar blooper had emerged from Coimbatore over a month ago when the Coimbatore Corporation set up two toilet bowls in a single toilet in the Amman Kulam area. People questioned the utility of the toilet with no regard for people's privacy. Residents of the area were both shocked and disappointed to see the development in the otherwise non-functional toilet.

Earlier, the toilet did not have a door and was therefore not being used by the public. But after the authorities started the renovation, locals were expecting the gaffe to be fixed. But to their disappointment, the corporation came up with an even bigger loophole. The two toilet bowls were placed close together in the same toilet, without even a barrier between them.

People had also raised questions over the utility of tax money on such maintenance works.