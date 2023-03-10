Coimbatore: A 'truth and dare' game resulted in a class 8 student dying of consuming too many iron tablets, while being shifted to the State capital for advanced care, late on Thursday night. The young student from Ooty Municipal Urdu school who was playing this popular but dangerous game on Monday was given a 'dare' in which the participants were asked to eat plenty of iron tablets kept in the headmaster's office.

Police sources said that four girls and two boys were playing the game. Many of them fainted while playing following which they were taken to the Ooty Government Medical college hospital. While the boys recovered, the health conditions of all the girls who were 13 years of age, worsened and they were shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Among the four, one of the girl's conditions deteriorated further. The doctors treating her suggested that she be moved to Chennai for advanced care. She was subsequently referred to the Government Stanly Medical College in Chennai. However, she died in the ambulance while being rushed to Chennai.

The Ooty Police and the State Education department have launched an investigation into the case. Meanwhile, the school headmaster Mohammed Amin and a teacher named Kalaivani were removed from their positions by District Elementary Education officer Jayakumar.

Earlier, in December last year, a class 2 student succumbed to her injuries after allegedly being thrashed by her classmates at a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. In the same month in Bihar, a Class VIII girl student's body was recovered from a room in her school.

She was studying in a middle school in Bihar's Begusarai district. She had gone to school on a Monday as usual but did not return home. The villagers were looking for her but to no avail. Later, the next day, they came to know that she was dead at her school locked up in a room from outside.