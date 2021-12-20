Chennai: A private school Mathematics teacher, Mathivannan who had shared porn videos in the school group on Friday night, comprising Class 12 students and teachers was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Mathivannan was teaching Mathematics for over a decade in a private school in Chennai and was living with his wife and children at Ambattur in the city.

The teacher sent the porn video during the night to the group that was used for online teaching of students. Children and fellow teachers who were shocked on seeing the porn video popping up in the group, alerted the school authorities.

During an internal inquiry by the school officials, Mathivannan said that he did not know about the video and that he had shared it under the influence of alcohol.

School management lodged a complaint with an All women police station in the City and the accused was arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act. The teacher was produced before the Chief Judicial magistrate court and was remanded in judicial custody.

IANS

