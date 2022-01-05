Chennai: Steadfastly opposed to the New Education Policy, which provides for a third language in schools, the Tamil Nadu government has reiterated its demand for the Two Language policy (English and Mother Tongue) and pressed for the abolition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical education.

In his maiden address to the state assembly on Wednesday, Governor RN Ravi made it clear that Tamil Nadu is wedded to the two-language formula. Being implemented since the first DMK government of CN Annadurai, there is unanimity on this barring the BJP. As such, the NEP stipulating a third language is seen as an attempt to impose Hindi.

“We are conscious of the fact that the future of a country is shaped in its classrooms. The Government is promoting the dual language policy by bringing together improvement in curriculum and laboratory facilities in polytechnic colleges with the help of industry partners,” the governor said in his customary address which was boycotted by the principal opposition AIADMK and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the ruling DMK.

While the AIADMK staged a walkout from the Assembly, charging the government with the deteriorating law and order situation and the DMK's failure to implement poll promises, the VCK was protesting the governor sitting over the bill seeking exemption for the state from NEET. The bill was passed in the last session of the House and it was a poll plank of the DMK.

Reiterating the government's resolve to abolish NEET, the governor said, “Entrance exams create an unequal platform by being inherently discriminatory against rural students. Hence, this Government is of the firm view that entrance exams like NEET are unnecessary for student admissions to professional courses and will continue to reiterate this position.”

In order to mop up revenue for the state, a Natural Resources Management Plan (NRMP) will be chalked out to regulate mining in an ecologically sustainable manner. “Though Tamil Nadu is endowed with rich mineral resources, the state government does not realise adequate revenue from mining. Revenues from mining have stagnated over the last decade,” Ravi said, making the announcement on the NRMP.

With the GST compensation regime coming to an end on June 30 this year, he called for extending it for two more years. The governor also bemoaned the inability of the state to realise the high growth of tax collections that was witnessed during the VAT regime. “The Covid pandemic has further exacerbated this problem. The State’s revenues are yet to recover and it would adversely impact the State finances if the compensation is not extended for at least two more years. Therefore, this Government strongly urges the GST Council and the Union Finance Ministry to continue the GST compensation at least till June 30, 2024,” he said.

On the Chief Minister's vision to make the state a 'One Trillion Dollar Economy' by 2030, Ravi said the government had launched various programmes to achieve this and a detailed action plan would be prepared to realise this goal.

"The Chief Minister came in for praise for containing the second wave of Covid pandemic by galvanising the entire government machinery and effectively managing the second wave of the Covid by ramping up health infrastructure, ensuring availability of oxygen and essential drugs, and transforming the vaccination drive into a people’s movement immediately after assuming office," read the address.

Further, in order to prevent the spread of Omicron, a new variant of Covid-19, the government has strengthened testing and checking protocols at international airports, he noted.

In his address, the governor said the government would take all measures to revert the storage in Mullaiperiyar dam to the original 152 ft and ensure the livelihood of fishermen is not affected.