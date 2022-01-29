Madurai: After receiving information that a sack with the body of a dead man was found near Vaigai river, Karimedu Police went to the spot, recovered it and sent it to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for an autopsy.

As the police started investigating, they found that deceased was 42-year-old Manikandan from Arappalaiyam was beaten to death by his parents. Manikandan had apparently separated from his wife and was living with his parents. He was an alcoholic who would allegedly create a ruckus everyday at home after getting drunk.

Unable to tolerate his violent behaviour at home, the parents, Murugesan and Krishnaveni, beat him to death with a log piece. Murugesan carried the body of his son in a cycle till the Vaigai river and burned him there. What helped the police in cracking the case was the CCTV footage of the area.

According to police sources, the couple have been arrested under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (tampering with evidence), based on the CCTV footage and further investigation is underway.