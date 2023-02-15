Krishnagiri: Police are on the lookout for a DMK councilor from Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Wednesday after he attacked and killed an Indian Army soldier over a dispute regarding washing of clothes from a water tank located near the latter's residence, police said on Wednesday. Disagreement arose between the two sides after Chinnaswamy (50), councilor of Nagojanahalli municipality, saw the wife of Prabhakaran (30), the victim, washing clothes at the tank near their residence and objected to the same.

The ensuing verbal dispute was reconciled for the time being by locals, who separated the two. This was not the end of trouble for the Army personnel, however, as Chinnaswamy returned later with nine followers to physically target him with stones and iron weapons, police officials further added. Having sustained serious injuries in the attack, Prabhakaran was admitted to a hospital in Hosur, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening.

As per reports, a group of ten, including the councilor and nine of his followers, attacked Prabhakaran and his brother later in the day. Based on a complaint lodged by the latter, six persons, including Chinnaswamy's son Rajapandi have been arrested, Krishnagiri Police officials were quoted as saying. Those currently absconding include Pulipandi and Kaliappan, apart from the councilor himself.

Slamming the ruling DMK government for the incident, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan in a tweet said the incident was "bad for DMK members, home and the country". "DMK's demise is imminent" he further observed.