Madurai (Tamil Nadu): In Jallikattu bull-taming at Avaniyapuram, over 61 tamers were injured with 17 of them shifted to the Rajaji Government Hospital here due to grievous injuries. The incident took place during Pongal festival sport on Sunday. Despite injuries, Jallikattu continued and witnessed brave youth risking their lives to tame the prized bulls this year too.

Tense moments and intense curiosity prevailed as more than 300 catchers from different parts of the region entered the ring. The organisers roped in over 700 bulls. Madurai District Collector said that all arrangements were taken for the safety of the bull tamers and arrangements were made to rush medical care if participants were injured.

Jallikattu holds an ever increasing cultural grip over the people of Tamil Nadu. The word, derived from 'salli' (coins) and 'kattu' (tie). It denotes a bundle of coins tied to a bull in the arena where a participant would have to tame the bull and fetch the prized bundle. This year too, enthusiastic participations was seen. The 11-round competition was extended for more time due to huge interest shown by fighters and onlookers.

Frenzied chivalry marked the competition in which Vijay, a youth from Jaihindpuram, captured 28 bulls and stood in the first place. Karthik from Avaniyapuram got 2nd position by taming 17 bulls and Balaji from Vilangudi got 3rd position with 13 bulls. The first prize winner, Vijay, was presented with a trophy for the best cow captor and a car on behalf of Chief Minister M K Stalin. Hailing from Jaihindpuram, Madurai, Vijay is working as a gang man in the Tamil Nadu Power Board.

As before, blood was spilt this year also during Jallikattu. Over 61 bull tamers were injured. Of them, 17 grievously injured fighters have been sent to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for further treatment. Similarly, the best bull was awarded a two-wheeler on behalf of Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin. Second and third place cow catchers were awarded a cow and a calf.

The best performing bulls were also given awards. Kamesh's bull from Katthanendal, Madurai district, won the first place. Villapuram Karthik's bull got the second place and Avaniyapuram Murugan's bull got the third place. These bull owners were gifted cows and calves on behalf of Madurai Corporation Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth.

Gold and silver coins engraved with the image of Chief Minister M K Stalin and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi were awarded to all the bull and cow catchers who participated in this competition which was held on Pongal day on Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm. Also, many youth were honoured for taking part in the competition and showing exemplary bravery in catching the bulls. They were given prizes including vessels, dhotis, bicycles, shelves, mixers and plastic chairs.