Hyderabad: In the ongoing Governor-Government brewing in the state of Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi issued a clarification that the word 'Tamizhagam' was used in a 'historical-cultural context' in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event as it was thought to be a 'more appropriate expression'. He did not intend to suggest a change in the name of 'Tamil Nadu', he added.

"In an event at Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023 to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi - Tamil Sangamam, a recently concluded month-long festival celebrating the age old cultural connect of Tamil people with Kashi, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam'," he acknowledged in his statement.

"In those days, there was no 'Tamil Nadu'. Hence in historical cultural context, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam' as a 'more appropriate expression'," he explained adding that an interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is 'erroneous' and 'far-fetched'.

The Tamil Nadu Governor also said that the arguments that he is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' is without adequate understanding of the basis of his speech at the Kashi - Tamil Sangamam. He also said that he is issuing this clarification to 'put an end' to this heated debate.

The tussle between the Governor and the DMK government was in full swing earlier this month when Governor RN Ravi skipped the state's name 'Tamil Nadu' and the names of Dravidian stalwarts in his address to the House on the first session of the new year. The speech was phrased by the ruling DMK government. Under usual circumstances, the governor is supposed to read out the speech drafted by the state government verbatim.

The Governor's deliberate omission invited sharp criticism from the DMK. A resolution was passed against the Governor that was adopted by the Legislative Assembly. This was followed by the Governor walking out of the House even before the national anthem.