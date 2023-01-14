Chennai: Amid the ongoing Governor-Government tussle in Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi's Deputy Secretary lodged a complaint against DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy for his derogatory speech against the Governor. The DMK leader had allegedly threatened the Governor in a speech saying that he will send him to Kashmir where he will send terrorists to gun him down.

"A video of one Shivaji Krishnamurthy using most abusive, defamatory and derogatory language and intimidation against the Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu has been uploaded on various social media and is going viral... In the video, Shivaji Krishnamurthy is using foul, abusive, defamatory and intimidatory language against the Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu," the police complaint read. The abusive and intimidatory speech of the speaker attracts Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code, 1870 besides other relevant sections of the law, the complaint further mentions.

Earlier in a fiery speech at a public meeting, Krishnamurthy said, "If he (referring to Tamil Nady Governor RN Ravi) refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his speech at the Assembly, don't I have the right to assault him? If you don't read out the speech given by the government, go to Kashmir. We will send terrorists there so that they will gun you down."

The BJP state Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy condemned his speech saying that 'foul' and 'filthy' language is in the DMK's DNA. "It's DMK's culture," the BJP leader said adding that for the last 60 years, the DMK has been using foul and filthy language. They are known for such derogatory comments, he added. "Sivaji Krishnamoorthy and RS Bharathi had abused Governor RN Ravi and said they will kill him. We wonder if DMK has any links with terrorists," he said.

Earlier this week, Governor RN Ravi on the first session of the new year, skipped the state's name 'Tamil Nadu' and the names of Dravidian stalwarts in his address to the House. The speech was phrased by the ruling DMK government. The Governor's deliberate omission invited sharp criticism from the DMK. A resolution was passed against the Governor that was adopted by the Legislative Assembly. This was followed by the Governor walking out of the House before the national anthem. It was the first time a governor had skipped certain parts of his address.