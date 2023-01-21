Salem (Tamil Nadu): A 23-year-old youth gives his cell phone to his fiancee only to get arrested in a POCSO case for possessing video of a semi nude school girl in his mobile. The incident took place in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. Arvind, who hails from Belur next to Vazhappadi, got arrested under the POCSO Act a few days before his wedding. That too the woman who was going to marry him exposed his alleged offence.

According to the police, Arvind, who is a private ambulance driver, got engaged to a young woman from the same town a few days ago. Both of them met and talked in private and exchanged their cell phones like in a scene from the 'Love Today' Tamil movie. Arvind decided that there should be no more secrets between them but has failed to notice that the secrets in his cell phone would prove costly for him.

The bride, who was proud of her future husband's straightforwardness in handing her his cell phone, examined the mobile only to her utter shock of finding video of a half-nude school girl. The young woman got alarmed and informed the parents of the schoolgirl through her relatives. Following this, the student's parents filed a complaint at the Vazhapadi All Women Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, the women's police immediately arrested Arvind under the POCSO Act. They are also investigating whether he has videos of other women on his cell phone. In this regard, Vazhappadi Deputy Superintendent of Police Harishangari said, 'Students should avoid sharing their cell phone numbers on social media such as Facebook. Only then can they escape from such dangers."

On her part, the young lady called off the wedding as she came to know about the true nature of the groom before the marriage.