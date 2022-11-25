Erode: A peculiar dream left a 'bad taste' in the mouth of a man from Tamil Nadu's Erode district on Thursday after an astrologer's advice led to the amputation of his tongue when he was trying to follow a ritual.

The issue started when the man (54), hailing from Gobichettipalayam in the district, approached an astrologer on November 12 seeking remedy for a frequent nightmare that featured a snake.

The astrologer directed him to a temple, where he was required to perform a ritual. As per reports, the temple priest, who heard the situation, decided that the snake in question was Russell's Viper and had it brought to the spot.

The mishap took place during the ritual, however, as the man followed suit after being told to mimic the snake's tongue-swaying, when it bit him. In an instant attempt to stop the spread of venom, the priest cut the victim's tongue, leading to profuse bleeding and sharp bouts of pain.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery to seal the injury, and was released seven days later. Noting that the tip of the man's tongue revealed a damaged artery, the operating doctor advised people to 'exercise caution' and not give in to 'devotional practices involving risk'.