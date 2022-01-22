Coimbatore: A leopard, which was eluding capture by forest officials for five full days, has finally been caught and put in a cage at an abandoned Warehouse in BK Pudur, Coimbatore.

The leopard entered the abandoned godown on last Sunday (January 16) and since then, it was trapped inside. One of the workers, who spotted the leopard inside the godown, closed the main door and alerted the officials.

Forest officials had been monitoring the movements of the leopard for over a month. The Tamil Nadu forest department set up two cages at both the entry and exit points of the godown to catch it. But the leopard continued to elude for five days, and it was surviving without food or water.

Finally, in the wee hours of Saturday (January 22), the leopard finally fell into the cage. Forest officials took the animal to feed it first and the veterinarian was called to provide treatment for a speedy recovery. After the leopard recovers, it will be sent back to the forest.

