Chennai: In response to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's request to draw maximum water from Mulla Periyar dam, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has given green signal. Tamil Nadu government said it was drawing the "maximum quantity" of water as requested in the wake of water level rising up to 137.60 feet.

"With reference to Mulla Periyar Dam, we are monitoring the water level closely and the officials from our side are in constant touch with your team. The water level as of today (27.10.2021) at 9 am is 137.60 feet, with an inflow of 2300 cusecs," said Stalin.

"We are already drawing the maximum quantity of water through the tunnel in Vaigai dam, as requested in your letter. Currently, 2,300 cusecs of water are being drawn through the tunnel to Vaigai basin since 8 am today," Stalin said in an official communication to Vijayan.

Vijayan had sought timely intervention by Stalin and requested him to immediately direct authorities to make sure that maximum quantity of water is drawn through the tunnel to Vaigai Dam and to gradually release the water downstream.

Further, Stalin said that the matter was discussed with concerned officials and directions were given to monitor water levels and regulate the flow. "In addition, I have specifically asked them to share in advance, all the necessary information on water position and release, if any, so that your government can initiate such precautionary measures needed before the release of water," he added.

Extending support to Kerala government after the rain fury, Stalin said, "We will stand with you during these difficult times and would extend any help that is needed for alleviating the sufferings of the people." "In this regard, I have already instructed the Collectors of the border districts of our state to extend all help and ensure the supply of all items needed for flood relief," he said.

With inputs from PTI

Also read: Safety measures beefed up at Kerala's Mullaperiyar dam as water level rises