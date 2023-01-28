Salem (Tamil Nadu): A controversy broke out after Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru allegedly pushed and shoved a party worker when the latter tried to come nearer to Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The incident took place at a reception held here in Salem on Friday when a huge number of DMK workers gathered to welcome their youth leader.

One DMK activist attempted to shake hands with Udhayanidhi Stalin. Then, K N Nehru prevented him from doing so. Visuals of Minister Nehru shoving the DMK worker went viral. The incident took place during a reception hosted by the DMK Salem east district unit late on Thursday night. It was the first visit of Chief Minister M K Stalin's son to Salem after he become the Minister.

The crowd of party supporters vied with one another to come on to the stage. In the melee, one worker tried to came forward to shake hands with Udhayanidhi. Minister Nehru quickly intervened and shoved away the party activist. The opposition parties were quick in taking advantage of the situation and they started criticising the DMK.

BJP TN chief K Annamalai accused the DMK Ministers of being bent on illtreating and beating up the people. A minister threw stones a few days back while another minister is roughing up people now, he commented. Annamalai requested the CMO of TN to supply people with protective equipment to themselves safer.