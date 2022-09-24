Chengalpattu (TN): Like in a suspense thriller movie, an elderly woman, for whom funeral rites were performed, returned home alive in flesh and blood much to the utter shock of her son and relatives, who performed last rites to her mortal remains just the day before. The shocking incident took place at Guduvancheri in Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu. Chandra, a 72-year-old woman, left her home to visit a temple on September 20.

As the elderly woman was busy with her short pilgrimage, her son Vadivelu performed funeral rites for her back home. It all started as the mother did not return home the same day as expected. Her son searched in the village and surrounding areas but could not find her. Meanwhile, the same day, Vadivelu came to know that the dead body of an old woman was lying on the Guduvancheri - Thambaram railway line.

Vadivelu rushed to the spot and identified the body as that of his own mother. He thought his mother died in the accident. Moreover, the body found on the track resembled her mother in physical appearance. His relatives also confirmed the same. Without second thoughts, they put up tearful tribute poster for her and the body was buried following all due ceremonial rites.

However, the next day, the old woman returned from her temple visit. Vadivelu and his relatives were shocked and speechless as his mother walked back home on her two legs. It was later revealed that Vadivelu had mistaken the body at the railway line for his mother. A panicked Vadivelu immediately informed the Tambaram Railway Police.

Later, the officials identified the deceased woman as one Padma. The buried body of the old woman was exhumed in the presence of the Vandalur Tehsildar and shifted to the Chrompet Government Hospital mortuary. Investigation revealed that the deceased woman was Padma, wife of Mari hailing from Trishulam area of ​​Chennai. They concluded this based on the evidence of ration card and Aadhaar card recovered from the accident spot. The body of Padma was later handed over to her family.