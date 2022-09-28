Thoothukudi: An online complaint has been filed with the Thoothukudi District Superintendent of Police demanding action against BJP State General Secretary Pon Balaganapathy for sexually harassing a former Rajya Sabha MP.

The incident took place on the 65th death anniversary of Martyr Emmanuel Sekaran which was observed on September 11 this year. Many political leaders paid their respects at his memorial at Paramakudi in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district. All the parties including DMK, AIADMK, and BJP participated in the ceremony and paid tributes by placing floral wreaths.

During that time, a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, BJP State General Secretary Pon Balaganapathy can be seen holding the former MP's saree as she tries to pull it away. He then tries to nudge her by touching her left arm. Various parties demanded action against Balaganapathy after the video went viral.