Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday paid a visit to Raj Bhavan and met governor N Ravi to discuss the NEET bill. Tamil Nadu assembly passed the bill seeking an exception from the NEET exam unanimously last month. While all parties including major opposition AIADMK supported the bill, BJP was the only party to oppose and walk out of voting.

On Tuesday, Stalin met the Governor to ask him to send the NEET bill for approval to the President. He was accompanied by Ministers Duraimurugan, Ma Subramaniam, K Ponmudy, and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.

In 2021 September, DMK led Tamil Nadu government passed a bill against NEET, which was returned by the Governor after 142 days. The DMK government had condemned the act of the governor and passed yet another bill on NEET ban, even as CM MK Stalin said, "Ahimsa war against NEET has begun".

