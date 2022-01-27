Chennai: No sooner than Madras High Court cleared the decks for holding the civic polls for ULBs, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) lost no time in announcing the election schedule. Nominations for the elected representatives-21 city corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats-commences on Friday (January 28).

The elections will be held in a single phase on February 19 and counting is slated for February 22. The election comes after a gap of ten years with the Supreme Court's fixing a deadline for holding it. Unlike the election to the village panchayats, the election to ULBs is fought on a party basis and as such it will be a referendum on the 8-month-old DMK government of MK Stalin.

For the DMK as well as the opposition, the civic poll is of great significance. Right from the 2019 LS election, the DMK and its allies have been on a winning streak. But, the AIADMK has managed to reduce the gap in vote share in the 2021 Assembly poll to less than 5 percent from a whopping 18 percent in 2019.

Hence, these elections will reveal who has gained or lost political space. Since local dynamics will also be in play, the potential of marginal players like the PMK, NTK, MNM, and DMDK of actor Vijayakant will be keenly watched. Interestingly, MNM is the first to release its list of candidates for various posts.

While the PMK's desertion from the AIADMK front is certain to affect the prospects of the latter, the ultra Tamil nationalist NTK is expected to cut into the vote share of the DMK in certain pockets. Of late, the NTK is wooing the minorities by targeting the DMK on the issue of releasing convicts serving long jail terms on humanitarian grounds. Hence, an interesting poll battle is on the cards.

“The claims of the DMK government on various fronts, its policies, and programs will be put to test and the party would strive to secure the stamp of approval from the electorate. And it remains to be seen whether the AIADMK's allegations of the DMK's failure to implement poll promises such as Rs 1000 for housewives among other things and corruption in the distribution of 'substandard items' in the Pongal gift hamper given to ration cardholders will strike a chord with the voters. Similarly, it will be known whether the BJP's clamor for an anti-conversion law has any resonance with the masses,” says senior journalist Babu Jayakumar.

Of particular interest will be the case of Western Tamil Nadu, the OBC Goundar-dominant Kongu region, which remains a backyard of the AIADMK. Ever since the assembly election in which the AIADMK secured a lion's share of seats from this belt, the DMK has been focusing on wresting it from its arch-rival and consolidating its hold across the state.

Despite the covid pandemic, there is no lack of enthusiasm among the grassroots functionaries of the Dravidian majors, the DMK and the AIADMK, and their respective alliance partners. But, the restrictions on campaigning such as only three persons to accompany the candidate during door to door canvassing will rob the charm of the elections.