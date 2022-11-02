Coimbatore (TN): As part of the latest developments in the Coimbatore car explosion which took place back on October 23, a call record has come to light for investigators probing the case.

Jameesha Mubin, the 29-year-old engineering graduate, was driving the car that exploded near the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu on Diwali-eve, killing him instantly. Last week NIA took over the case. Before that Tamil Nadu police had arrested six people in the case including Mohammad Talha, Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Riyaz, Feroz Ismail, Mohammad Nawaz Ismail, and Afsar Khan (28).

Also read: Coimbatore police arrest sixth person in car blast case

One phone call has accused Riyaz of speaking to fellow accused Feroz while the other has Riyaz speaking to his mother Junaidha. The interactions buttress claims of the accused that they were assisting deceased Jamaisha Mubeen in 'shifting' the house.

While the interaction between Feroz and Riyaz sees Firoz being summoned to Mubeen's house to help him with shifting, Junaidha and Riyaz's conversation is about her asking him about his whereabouts and to return home in time.

"Please come in a minute", Feroz is heard saying, following which Riyaz informs that he cannot due to having guests at home. Junaidha, on the other hand, is informed by Riyaz that he is occupied with shifting the house. While she asks him how long it will take, Riyaz says the process was almost over.