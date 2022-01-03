Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu): An 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured after a stray bullet from a shooting range off Narthamalai in Pudukottai district hit him in the head, died on Monday evening.

The incident had occurred on December 30 when a bullet fired from a shooting range of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) pierced the head of Pugazhendhi, while he was standing in front of his grandparent's house.

Police said the distance between the shooting range, from where the bullet emerged and the location of the victim boy was about 1.5 kilometres.

Following the incident, the boy who was severely injured was rushed to Government Medical College hospital in Pudukottai. He was later shifted to the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital where he underwent surgery and the bullet was removed from the cerebellum.

The hospital authorities said the boy, who was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) died at 6.10 pm.

Also read: TN boy critically injured after stray bullet from CISF personnel's gun hits his head