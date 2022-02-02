Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP Ramanathapuram minority wing secretary and two policemen have been arrested for attempting to sell antique idols worth over Rs 5 crore in Ramanathapuram. Police officials also recovered all seven idols of Hindu deities.

Acting on a tip-off, police caught Alexander red-handed as he was trying to sell the idols in the Mudukulathur area of Ramanathapuram. Investigation revealed that he is BJP Ramanathapuram minority wing secretary. Confessing about the crime, Alexander said that two policemen gave him the idols four years ago. This includes two idols of Natarajar, one each of Naga Kanni's idols, Murugan's idol, Vinayagar idol, and Naga Devathai idol.

According to the press release from the police department, idols were recovered from a canal behind Ramanathapuram Kurisethanar Ayyanar temple and the BJP functionary was arrested. Further investigation revealed that a policeman from Aruppukottai, Ilankumaran, and a cop from Dindigul, Nagendran had apprehended the idols from a gang at Edappadi in Salem four years ago. They then approached Alexander to sell the idols for Rs 5 crore.

The press release further says that the cops have also arrested the two police officers and investigation is underway to find two others related to the crime.