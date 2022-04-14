Coimbatore: BJP Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai on Thursday placed a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside a ration shop in Goldwin's area in Duraisamy Nagar, under the Coimbatore municipal corporation, proceeding to campaign among the public about the Centre's free foodgrain scheme under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Attending an event at a private college in the area, Annamalai eventually reached the vicinity of the shop, whereafter, he entered the establishment and hung a picture of PM Modi. Significantly, the shop is controlled and operated by the state government. The BJP chief hung Modi's picture alongside portraits of Karunanidhi and MK Stalin, creating a stir in the area.