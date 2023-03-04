Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) : Migrant workers held a protest at the railway police station here after a worker hailing from Bihar was run over by a train near Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. The deceased was identified as Sanjeev Kumar, who worked at a knitwear company in Tirupur district. On March 2nd at midnight, Sanjeev Kumar was found dead on the railway track near Tirupur.

After getting information about this, the railway police went to the spot and recovered the migrant worker's dead body and sent it to Tirupur District Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the news spread that the worker was murdered and his body dumped on the railway track, sources said.

Following this, a large number of migrant workers who are employed in knitwear and other allied industries in Tirupur gathered in front of the Tirupur railway police station. The workers alleged that Sanjeev Kumar's mobile phone and vehicles were missing, hence he was murdered and his belongings were stolen.

Railway police assured a proper investigation into the case. A Police officer said, "Sanjeev Kumar who crossed the railway track was suddenly hit by a train. As per the information given by Karupasamy who was driving the train from Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai at 12.56 midnight we went to the spot. Karupasamy gave a statement that a man was run over when tried to cross the track".

The Police officer further said that after Karupasamy's information, they went to the spot immediately, and Sanjeev Kumar was found dead at the spot. Further investigation is going on. Fears abound as videos circulated in various parts of Tamil Nadu in the last few days over attacks on migrant workers. The Tirupur District Collector said the workers are safe and no one needs to be afraid and should not believe in vain rumours.