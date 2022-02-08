Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted the NEET-exemption bill once again on Tuesday, after the first bill was returned by the State Governor, who had said it is "against rural students".

The resolution for the passage of the bill was piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The resolution was adopted amid thumping of desks, and Speaker M Appavu announced that it has been adopted unanimously.

BJP, led by its floor leader Nainar Nagenthiran, staged a walkout, raising its objection to the move. During the discussion over the bill, the House witnessed din twice when AIADMK's C Vijayabaskar, Health Minister in the previous regime, traced the origin of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test to the Congress-led UPA regime in 2010, which was opposed to by the Congress members.

Leader of the Opposition K Palaniswami said that his party colleague was only stating the fact. The chief minister, referring to the communique of Governor Ravi on the return of the bill last week, said the reasons adduced by him were not correct.

Ravi, citing the Justice AK Rajan panel recommendations on NEET, said they were based on "guess," but the CM said it was data-driven and based on the opinions furnished by over one lakh people.

Reiterating his government's stand against the qualifying test, MK Stalin said "NEET is not an education system but only a system to coach medical aspirants".

