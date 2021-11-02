Krishnagiri: Visually impaired 65-year-old Chinnakannu heaved a sigh of relief after a 70-year-old man Pattabhi Raman reached out to help him with his wads of demonetized notes worth Rs 65,000. Moved by Chinnakunnu's plight, Raman transferred Rs 65,000 to the district administration's account and Collector Jayachandran Banu Reddy handed over the cheque to the destitute man on November 1.

Reports of the elderly man seeking district administration's help for exchanging the demonetized notes of the denomination Rs 500, Rs 1000 had appeared and Raman ventured out to help the destitute man. The district administration had forwarded Chinnakannu's petition to the Reserve Bank of India.

It was a fortnight ago that Chinnakunnu from Uthangarai, Krishnagiri district sought the district administration's help to exchange the currencies which he had fetched by begging over many years. Oblivious of demonetization, the man was late to know that the currencies in hand were not valid anymore.

