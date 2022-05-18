Tirunelveli: For the first time in Tamil Nadu, a donkey farm has been started by a graduate from the Tirunelveli district. On May 14th the farm was inaugurated by District Collector Vishnu. During the inauguration, he mentioned that one liter of donkey milk is sold for around Rs 7,000 which could be used to raise more donkey farms around the country.

Named Babu, who is a graduate, has started his farm in Thulukapatti village and says he earns a good profit by growing donkeys. District collector Vishnu says that in India donkeys have turned out to be endangered animals. In the past ten years, nearly 62% of donkeys have died due to various reasons. As per the reports, animal protectors say that the situation is very serious. In India, three types of donkeys are grown.

One is native Tamil Nadu donkeys, Maharastra Kathiyavadi donkeys, and Gujarat Halari donkeys. Yet the population of donkeys in India seems to be only around 1,40,000, while in Tamil Nadu the population is stuck at around 1,428 donkeys.

Meanwhile, Babu has started a farm with hundred donkeys. The milk produced by donkeys is being sent to Bangalore for sale. In Bangalore, donkey's milk is used to produce beauty aids, soaps, facial products, and many other items. They are also sent for sale all over India and in foreign countries also.

"Donkey milk consists of rare medicinal properties. It has nutrition on par with breast milk. So there is always demand for donkey's milk all around the world," he added.