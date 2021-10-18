Chennai (Tamil Nadu): It appears that tipplers and non-vegetarians are not really happy about getting their jabs on Sundays.

Considering this fact, Tamil Nadu Public Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian informed that the mega vaccination camp will be preponed to Saturday this week since the non-vegetarians, alcoholics are not attending the camps on Sundays.

Public welfare Minister Ma Subramanian and the Minister of Hindu Religious Affairs Sekarbabu inaugurated multi-speciality mobile vehicles under the Healthcare service at doorstep program (Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam).

Addressing media persons after the inauguration, Subramanian said, "at present, 53 lakh doses of Govt vaccines are in stock. The mega vaccination camp will take place on Saturday this week since the non-vegetarians and people who drink alcohol are not attending the Sunday camps."

They believe in the rumours and not getting vaccinated after having non-veg food and alcohol. So, we are holding camp on Saturday this week to vaccinate them as well, the minister said.

As many as 50,000 camps will be held on Saturday. It has been planned to increase the number of camps from 600 to 2,500 in Chennai.

Read: Ex-TN Minister Vijayabaskar's residence, business premises raided