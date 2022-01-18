Chennai: Dinesh and Janakanandini Ramasamy, a couple from Sivalingapuram village in Krishnagiri, are set to get married on coming 6th of February. The couple's wedding reception is set to be conducted in a 'unique way'. With the help of metaverse technology, the reception will be held digitally, making it possible to have a almost safe wedding during the pandemic.

Once the wedding is over, the reception will be connected to laptop via internet and it will be run on three-dimensional technology. Friends and family from all parts of the world can take part at the same time. What's more, the Potterhead couple have decided to have the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as the virtual venue. This means that, you will also get to enjoy some of the largest buildings from the Harry Potter series.

"I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup," said the groom.

He also added, 'Metaverse is the world of virtual reality. Users can live and interact with others through digital avatars. I shared a short video on Twitter to show you how my wedding reception will be. I have registered as 'India's first Metaverse wedding'," he said.