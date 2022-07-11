Chennai: It is the winner takes all and the old adage was proved right at the AIADMK General Council (GC) meeting on Monday with the elevation of former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the party's interim general secretary. Dispensing with the dual leadership, in which EPS shared power with his bete noire, O Panneerselvam (OPS), the meeting unanimously expelled the latter from the party. This comes soon after the High Court dismissed the plea of OPS to restrain the GC from being held, making it clear that internal affairs of a political party are a 'No Go area for Courts'.

Ahead of the coronation of EPS as the supreme leader, the AIADMK headquarters witnessed violence with supporters of OPS breaking open the doors and going berserk. Posters of EPS were torn and vehicles in the vicinity were damaged. Cadres and functionaries of the EPS camp were injured and admitted to the hospital. According to reports, the police stood mute witness to the vandalism. OPS, who shunned the GC and landed there, greeted his supporters. The violence prompted the Revenue authorities to seal the office but OPS sat on a protest against the move only to be removed by the cops.

Under the dual leadership arrangement agreed upon in August 2017, after OPS launched a rebellion in February that year, he would head the party as the Coordinator with EPS heading the government and being the Joint Coordinator. In matters relating to the allotment of the party symbol to candidates contesting elections, both have to affix their signatures.

Despite occasional friction, this continued till the party was in power. After the loss in the 2021 assembly election, matters came to head with OPS demanding his pound of flesh as in the case of the recent elections to the Rajya Sabha. Of the two seats that the party could win, OPS got one for his nominee which proved to be the last straw. Since then the clamor for single leadership was orchestrated by the EPS camp. Now, the GC has junked not only the diarchy but removed OPS as party treasurer and his trusted lieutenants, including Manoj Pandian and R Vaithilingam.

In retaliation, OPS told the media that he was expelling EPS along with KP Munusamy from the party. “I have been elected by the cadre as per rules. Neither EPS nor Munusamy has the authority to remove me. As the Coordinator, elected by one and a half crore cadre, I expel both EPS and Munusamy for acting in contravention of the rules of the party. With the support of the cadre, we will secure justice,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the High Court verdict had come as a big blow to OPS. While dismissing his plea, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, pulled up OPS for “knocking the doors of the Courts of law by making their best efforts to use the Courts as tools for their convenience to come to their rescue, who are not in a position to gain confidence or support from among the party members in their favor.”

“It is very unfortunate that a leader, in the capacity of Co-ordinator, has time and again rushed to this Court, seeking interference, instead of approaching the General Council and participating in the General Council meeting and convince one and all the members... so as to gain the confidence of the members to act in his favor. What the applicant could not achieve, wants to achieve through the Court of law and the Courts will certainly refrain to interfere with the private affairs of the party, that too at the instance of just one or two members contrary to the interests of thousands of other members of the party,” the judge said and pointed out that the GC was vested with powers to amend or rescind any rule or bylaw.

Well, for OPS the writing is on the wall. From marginalization to increasing irrelevance, his position has become untenable and few are shedding tears for him. “OPS has failed to emerge as a leader within the party while EPS has used his tenure as Chief Minister to consolidate his hold over the organization. In elevating EPS as the supreme leader, the GC has only formalized his position in the party.

For, even earlier, it was his writ that was final in the party while OPS was content at playing second fiddle,” explains political analyst Jenram. This is widely shared by others as well. For, this may not be the end as OPS might take the battle further to the courts and the Election Commission. Who will have the last laugh? We have to wait at least till the 2024 LS polls.