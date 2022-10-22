Chennai: An under-trial prisoner from Telangana allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of the Central Narcotics Control Unit office in Chennai on Friday, officials said. Rayappan Raji Antony was arrested recently by the Central Narcotics Control Unit police with 48 kg of methamphetamine near Cholavaram in Chennai.

He was taken to the Central Narcotics Control Unit office in Ayyappak for questioning where he jumped off the building in the middle of the night, an official said. He was taken to the Avadi Government Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The Tirumullaivail police registered a case and took up the investigation.

Investigators said that Rayappan was involved in drug trafficking after telling his family and relatives that he was running a software company in Telangana state. According to police sources, he may have died by suicide due to the fear of embarrassment that the drug peddling would bring to the family after they came to know about it. It is learnt that the case may be transferred to the CBCID.