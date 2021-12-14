Chennai: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K Stalin at the latter's residence in Alwarpet on Tuesday and the meeting went beyond 30 minutes. It is said that Rao during his meeting with Stalin discussed the political strategy in the country.

Sources added that both of them would have consulted about regional parties' role in opposing the Center which was implementing controversial policies like recently withdrawn anti-farmer laws, fixing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for rice, and NEET examination.

This is the first time Ram met Stalin after DMK returned to power. Stalin is also expected to pressurize the Telangana Chief Minister on the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project and the formation of a third front under West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

It has also been reported that with the formation of the third front under West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's initiative, the state parties are likely to form a larger coalition together to build a strong front ahead of the 2024 general elections. Even as the media was waiting outside Stalin's residence, Rao evaded the media.

Rao, who along with his family members left for Tamil Nadu on Monday offered prayers at Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam In Trichy district, the Central part of the state.

It may be recalled that Rao met Stalin twice- in 2018 and 2019 to form a federal front. However, the DMK termed it as a courtesy call.

Rao also had gone on tour to several districts including TN, West Bengal, Odisha to bring the regional parties' leaders under one umbrella to unitedly protest BJP for its wrong policies. Rao will stay in the city and leave for Telangana on a special flight on Wednesday morning.

