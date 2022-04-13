Kanniyakumari: A teacher at Government Higher Secondary School located in Tamil Nadu's Kannattuvilai area has been accused of trying to forcefully try to convert students in the school to Christianity. On Wednesday, based on the complaints from the students and parents, the tailoring teacher has been suspended.

The school has a strength of over 300 students and the allegations have been made against the tailoring teacher at the school. She allegedly forced Hindu students in the class to recite Christian prayers while they attended tailoring class. In a video that is now viral, a student explains that the teacher asked them to read the Bible because 'Bhagavad Gita' is bad.

The teacher had also taught the students to kneel down and pray, as people belonging to Christianity do. The Hindu students affected by this informed their parents, who ended up informing the Eraniel Police. Parents also approached the school Head Master and complained to him as well. Officials suspended the tailoring teacher and launched an investigation into the issue.