Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) : On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, students of a college in Tamil Nadu paid a remarkable tribute to the country on August 15. More than 3,000 students of a private college in Tamil Nadu formed a human image of map of India.

It was done to mark 75 years of the country’s freedom. The country is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking 75 years of Independence. Students were seen dressed in tricolours from head to toe, to create a magnificent replica of the map of India. The students wearing blue were seen holding ribbons to form the Ashoka Chakra at the centre of the tricolour map. (ANI)