Chennai: Television actress Dhivya, who has acted in various leading TV serials in Tamil, accused actor Arnav of cheating her on the pretext of marriage. She is currently pregnant. Arnav is reportedly having an affair with another actress post-marriage.

According to reports, Arnav and Dhivya fell into a romantic relationship and the former, who is Muslim by religion, asked the actress to convert in order to get the permission of his parents. Accepting his demand, Dhivya converted from Hindu to Muslim, and the duo got married by following both Hindu-Muslim rituals. The actor reportedly asked his wife not to reveal their marriage to the public.

A few days after their marriage, Arnav left his wife. The actress who is pregnant fell sick and got admitted to a government hospital in Chennai for treatment. The hospital management informed the incident to Thiruverkadu police station following which the police reached the spot and started seeking more details from the actress.

The actress informed the police about her situation. She said that she is a Hindu girl from Karnataka and added, "Arnav perfectly planned my conversion to his religion after a sincere love life. When Arnav was unemployed during the Corona period, I went to work and looked after him and gave him money to build a house. After I became pregnant, he left me and is currently having a relationship with another actress who belongs to the Muslim community," Dhivya said.

The police officials said that proper action would be taken if complaints were made from the actress's side.