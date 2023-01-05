Tanjore (Tamil Nadu): A man died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Tanjore after he was allegedly upset with his parents for not buying him a motorbike. Nandakumar (22), a resident of Keezhavasal Bhumal Rawther Temple area died by suicide on Tuesday.

Shockingly, the man shot a video of his final act and shared the same with his friends and family. When they saw the video, they rushed to his help and shifted him to the hospital where he succumbed. As per the inputs received, the man had demanded his daily wage earner father a KTM bike worth Rs 2 lakh.

Since his parents could not afford it, the young man was upset and took the extreme step. The deceased had completed his studies only up to the eighth standard and was working in an aluminum factory. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Also read: Indian medico from TN dies in China; parents plead for bringing body

Suicide among daily wagers or their families have been seeing a rise in the country. NCRB data shared by the central government in Parliament last month revealed that a total of 42,004 daily wage earners and 23,179 housewives died by suicide in 2021. The Union government informed the Parliament that 115 daily wage earners and 63 women died by suicide every day in 2021.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).