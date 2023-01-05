Kanchipuram: In a tragic incident, a youth suffering from obesity died after allegedly consuming a medicine for weight loss by a private company in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district, officials said.

They further revealed that the deceased has been identified as Surya (20), son of Palayam from the Somangalam area near Padappai. Surya was a milk delivery worker and was suffering from obesity.

According to official sources he had recently approached a private company to lose weight which gave him a weight loss medicine claiming that he will get the desired result in 10 days.

However, things did not turn out as Surya expected them to. While he lost weight in the said time, his health suddenly deteriorated on the night of January 1. He was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai by his family members but despite treatment, his condition did not improve and he died during treatment. The Somangalam police are investigating the incident.