Viruthunagar: A worker at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Viruthanagar district was killed on Wednesday morning after an explosion rocked the structure. The blast, as per the initial inputs, took place in the compound mixture room of the factory. The establishment was owned by one Periya Karuppan (57) from Sivakasi in the district.

The incident occurred when the deceased, identified as Solai Vigneshwaran (26), was preparing raw chemicals, wherein a friction led to the explosion. Vigneshwaran was found to be trapped under the rubble on the ground floor and subsequently succumbed to his injuries. Sattur Police have registered a case into the incident and are currently probing the matter.

